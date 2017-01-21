Obama Decreases Leaker’s Prison Period

President Barack Obama while addressing to last press conference as a President of United States of America discloses the list of those whom he has granted clemency. Batch of 209 commutations and 64 pardons granted. He said, he felt very comfortable that justice has been served.

Among all those clemency receivers, former military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning also stands in a row. She is the one who had accused to leak approximately 700,000 confidential documents, emails, videos; battlefield accounts diplomatic cables to anti-secrecy group, named as Wiki leaks in 2010. It is known in history of United States the biggest blunder. While speaking about his decision of granted clemency to Manning, President Obama said that, “Chelsea Manning has served a tough prison sentence.”

More addition to this, Obama said that, “What I can say broadly in this new cyber age, we’re going to have to continually work to find the right balance of accountability and openness and transparency that is the hallmark of our democracy, but also recognize that there are adversaries and bad actors out there who want to use that same openness in ways that hurt us.”

It’s hereby noted that Wiki Leaks comes into notability in US Presidential election 2016, after 2010 when it discloses the hacked emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee and the accounts of senior Democrats.

Although, once again Obama is being criticized by Republicans for his move. The press secretary of Elect-President Donald Trump while speaking to media termed it as “Very Troubling Message.