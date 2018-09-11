New Species Of Fish Discovered At 21,000 Feet Depth

Three new species of disk bellies in the Atacama Trench off South America, were discovered. The newly discovered species have hardly any predators at a depth of 7500 meters, which is why they are well nourished.

An international research team from Newcastle University has discovered three new species of deep-sea fish. In the Atacama ditch off the coast of Chile and Peru, the animals were tracked down by a submarine. They live 7500 meters below the water surface.

The species of the bellies (Lipanidae) are relatively good looking compared to many other inhabitants of the deep sea. Otherwise the fish usually have huge eyes and teeth in such depths, which are scary primordial creatures.

In contrast, the new species shimmer transparent, have long, slender bodies. They grow up to 30 inches tall. So far, the animals have no names. The researchers speak so far of pink, blue and violet disc bell because of the colors.

To analyze the fish, the researchers caught an animal and examined it on the surface. It turned out: The hardest structures on the otherwise rather slimy animals are the teeth and the bones in the inner ear.

The big advantage of these fish: they have almost no competitors in depth.

Deep sea researcher Thomas Linley: “Except for other fish, they are free of competitors and predators. The research expedition clearly shows that there are many invertebrate prey below, and the bell bottoms are at the top of the food chain. They seem to be quite active and look well-fed. ”

Sources: Bild