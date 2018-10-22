More Than 2,100 Earthquake Victims In Indonesia

After the devastating earthquake, 1,309 people are still missing.

The number of earthquake victims in Indonesia has risen to more than 2,100. Since the quake at the end of 2nd September to Saturday evening, 113 dead has been found by helpers in the rubble. As the competent authorities of the country announced, exactly 1,309 people were reported missing.

About 1,700 deaths were reported in the provincial capital of Palu alone, civil protection spokesman Sutopo Nugroho said. On the island of Sulawesi, on 28 September the earth had shaken with the strength of 7.4 magnitudes.

Nearly 225,000 people lost their homes and apartments in the disaster, around 4,600 were injured, according to authorities. The quake also triggered a tsunami. In some places, the sandy soil liquefied and swallowed thousands of homes.

Despite the enormous damage, the situation in the disaster area is gradually normalizing. “A number of public utilities, such as the power and communications networks, have been refurbished and are working almost one hundred percent,” Nugroho said. Gas stations, markets, and banks have also resumed operations.

In areas of the city of Palu, where many are still suspected missing, aircraft had sprayed a mixture of water and disinfectants in the past week to prevent epidemics.

Indonesia is located on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a volcanic region where the earth is often quaking.

Sources: Kurier.at