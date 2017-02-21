McMaster – Next Security Adviser of White House

In Tuesday Morning briefing, it has been disclosed that, President of United States of American Mr. Donald Trump has chosen Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster as his new security adviser on Monday afternoon.

Space of security adviser of White House was vacant since last week when Flynn was removed from this post on severe controversial allegations.

A precise profile of McMaster :

McMaster, a highly-regarded military tactician, is known for challenging his superiors. That’s been detrimental to McMaster in the past – he was passed over for promotion to brigadier general twice, in 2006 and 2007 and some observers wonder how he’ll interact with an administration that hasn’t welcomed criticism. Reuters!