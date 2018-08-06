Lombok: Scores Die As Quake Again Hits Indonesian Island

At least 91 people are now known to have died after a powerful earthquake hit the Indonesian island of Lombok. Hundreds of people have been wounded by Sunday’s quake, officials say, mostly in the north of the island.

The magnitude seven tremor was shallow, occurring only 10km (6.21 miles) underground. It damaged thousands of buildings and triggered power cuts.

On the neighbouring island of Bali, video footage showed people running from their homes screaming.

There have been more than 130 aftershocks since the quake hit on Sunday morning.

A tsunami warning was issued but was lifted after a few hours.

It comes a week after another quake hit Lombok, popular with tourists who visit its beaches and hiking trails. That quake killed at least 16 people.

‘Everyone is panicking’

Lombok is a roughly 4,500 sq km (1,700 sq miles) island west of the slightly larger island of Bali.

The two islands are home to about three and four million people respectively, but each year are visited by millions of tourists from around the globe.

“Everyone immediately ran out of their homes, everyone is panicking,” one resident named as Iman said.

In several parts of Mataram, there were electricity blackouts.

Patients at the city hospital, and also at Denpasar hospital in Bali, were evacuated and tended to by doctors in the streets.

Australian Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Peter Dutton who was also at the conference said his delegation was safe and thanked the Indonesian police and authorities for their work.

He tweeted on Monday morning that so far there were no reports of Australian casualties.

Gili evacuations

The quake has also affected the Gili Islands, three tiny islands just off the coast of Lombok, which are particularly popular with divers.

A tweet from the head of the Disaster Mitigation Agency said 1,000 foreign tourists were being evacuated from the islands.

“Some of them are hurt and are in shock,” I Nyoman Sidakarya told TV One.

One disaster official has shared a video showing the scene on one beach, as people waited to leave.

He said there were a limited number of boats available so the evacuation was taking place gradually, but that more boats were on their way.

Airports on both Lombok and Bali are both operating normally despite some minor damage – at Bali’s Denpasar airport some ceiling panels were shaken loose by the tremors.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because it lies on the Ring of Fire – the line of frequent quakes and volcanic eruptions that circles virtually the entire Pacific rim.

More than half of the world’s active volcanoes above sea level are part of the ring.