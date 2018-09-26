Landlords Kills The Guest Over $210 Airbnb Rent

Guest beaten to death by landlords and an accomplice, two men imprisoned for manslaughter.

Two Australians were sentenced to prison on Wednesday for a deadly dispute over an unpaid bill from the online accommodation exchange Airbnb . The two 37- and 38-year-old Melbourne men are behind bars for seven and a half and nine years for beading down a 36-year-old guest to death.

It was over a bill of 210 Australian dollars (about 130 euros). The subsequent victim had booked a room through Airbnb in Brighton East, a suburb of the metropolis Melbourne. He extended his stay, without paying. He allegedly had only six dollars in his account. He was so hardly knocked unconscious by the landlord and two accomplices, where the impact was too strong resulting in the death of guest. The third suspect will be facing the trial next year.