Iran Warns United States

Iran has warned United States to expect a “strong slap in the face if it underestimates Iran‘s defensive capabilities, said by a commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday.

Three days’ exercises with rockets, artillery, tanks and helicopters were going in Tehran. On its conclude, General Mohammad Pakpour, head of the Guards ground forces said that, “The enemy should not be mistaken in its assessments, and it will receive a strong slap in the face if it does make such a mistake. The message of these exercises … for world arrogance is not to do anything stupid. Everyone could see today what power we have on the ground.”

United States President Donald Trump has warned Iran to face hard consequences on testing their ballistic missile on 29 January, 2017. President Trump has pledged to get tough with Iran and threaten Iran that, its playing with fire and all United States of America options were on table.