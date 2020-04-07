Global confirmed COVID-19 cases exceed 1.34 million

The number of confirmed cases across the world has exceeded 1.34 million by Monday, with the death toll near 75,000, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

U.S. has reported 364,723 cases and the death toll passed 10,000. President Donald Trump said that some 1.6 million people in the country have been tested for COVID-19 and received results, warning that “the U.S. will reach a horrific point in terms of death”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday night, 10 days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

France announced that the country has recorded 833 deaths in 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 8,911 by Monday.

The Chinese mainland reported 32 new COVID-19 infections and 30 new asymptomatic cases on Monday. By April 6, there have been 81,740 cumulative infections, 77,167 cumulative recoveries, 3,331 cumulative deaths and 1,242 remaining infections.

Another 5,029 cumulative cases in Spain, 3,599 in Italy, 3.252 in Germany, 5,171 in France and 246 in Austria have been reported.