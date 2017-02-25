French President Slams back to President Trump

President of France Francois Hollande slam back to President of United States of America Donald Trump on his statement that, Paris is no longer Paris after terrorist’s attack. It was a strong criticize by President Trump for Paris.



French President Hollande said that, if there was US in state of terror attacks, he wouldn’t have pass same comments like that. President Trump should have to support its allied country instead of criticizing it. A statement issued on Saturday and published in Reuters stated that, “There is terrorism and we must fight it together. I think that it is never good to show the smallest defiance toward an allied country. I wouldn’t do it with the United States and I’m urging the U.S. president not to do it with France”

Further addition to this, he said “I won’t make comparisons but here, people don’t have access to guns. Here, you don’t have people with guns opening fire on the crowd simply for the satisfaction of causing drama and tragedy.”