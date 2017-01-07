Defensive Tract To Curb Felonious Emigrants

Austria has proposed tough new anti-migrant measures, with its Defense Minister calling for a pan-European cap on migration, external application centers for refugees and “protective zones” to hold and deport illegal’s from the EU. “It’s about ending the failed European asylum policies. We must admit to ourselves and be honest that the EU has limited capacity to absorb more migrants. We must stop illegal immigration,” Bild quoted Doskozil as saying.

The total EU migration ceiling would be based on limits evaluated by the member states, thus forcing countries like Germany which do not have a limit to establish one. Doskozil has been a vocal critic of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s “open-door” policy since the beginning of the refugee crisis.

“We must completely rethink the asylum system. The implementation of a united EU asylum system is necessary to deal with the crisis,” the minister said.

“There should be only an orderly system of legal entry for asylum-seekers. Asylum applications should only be possible outside the EU in the future,” the minister said, adding that migrants who had been denied asylum should be repatriated.

The minister’s plan also entails the creation of asylum centers in “third countries, such as Niger, Jordan, Uzbekistan,” where specially trained admission officers from EU countries would determine whether an applicant was eligible for asylum or not. Doskozil considers using the existing facilities of The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) for such asylum application centers.

“Close proximity of the centers to the migrants’ countries of origin would no longer force people to go to Europe to apply for asylum,” the minister said.

Migrants, who have been granted asylum, would be eligible for a safe transfer to a receiving EU country. Such an orderly fashion would benefit those people who could get refugee status but could not afford the passage to Europe, the minister said.