China Warns U.S. Bomber for Violating International Airspace

The Chinese warned the U.S. bomber. They violate the international airspace.

American officials shared with Fox News the bomber was flying in international airspace. It was on its mission albeit without its wingman. Fox News has more shared that two B-1 bombers were supposed to launch a patrol from Guam to the Korean Peninsula as part of training exercises with the South Koreans, hours after the failed North Korean missile launch.

One B-1 bomber was able to take off whereas the other was scrubbed due to maintenance issues.

The Chinese warning came over the emergency radio frequency known as “guard,” according to one official. The incident unfolded when the American bomber was flying 70 miles southwest of the South Korean island of Jeju.