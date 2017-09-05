Burma Army And Buddhist Conceal Their Terrorism By Burning Bodies of Rohingya Muslims

It is now confirmed that Burma Army and Buddhist are now conceal evidence by burning bodies of innocent Rohingya Muslims including women and children after the state supported massacre. The total figure of Burma Army killing of Rrohingya Muslims ascends to 9,658, which includes men, women and children.

“The security forces have encircled villages and then shot the unarmed and innocent Rohingya Muslim civilians indiscriminately the Burma army is also reinforced by local Buddhist population together with the military.” Witnesses reported Viennatimes who manage to escape from the situation.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson warned Aung San Suu Kyi that the genocide of Rohingya civilians was “besmirching” the country’s reputation. There are now confirmed evidences floating that Aung San Suu Kyi Nobel Peace prize winner and Burma’s de facto leader open involvement in this matter due to which Jeremy Corbyn PM initiated a petition against racist Aung San Suu Kyi for taking her in this account, including stripped Nobel Peace Prize.

Now the voice across the world is emerging that Burma should withdraw its forces from Rohingya and finish its few decade long illegal occupancy and brutal killing of Rohingya civilians. Many countries now foresee the only solution by giving back its independence.