Briton ‘Finds Doomed Plane’ After Searching On Google Map

A British video producer has sensationally claimed to have discovered the remains of the doomed Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 on Google Maps.

Ian Wilson said he has spotted the doomed plane deep in the Cambodian jungle thanks to the popular mapping service from the internet search engine giant, the plane vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board but its whereabouts has been shrouded in mystery amid several conspiracy theories that have been put forward. Pixelated images from Google Maps appear to show the outline of a large aircraft, but this could simply be one that had been flying below the satellite that pictured it.

He said: ”The Boeing 777-200 is 63.7m in length measuring the Google sighting you’re looking at around 69 metres, but there looks to be a gap between the tail and the back of the plane it’s just slightly bigger, but there’s a gap that would probably account for that, he said he had been watching a documentary on the MH370 mystery that he had been sceptical of and felt the need to search the area online.

Mr Wilson added: “I just thought I’d have a wander through. I work in digital video so I’m on Google Earth all the time. So I was on there, a few hours here, a few hours there. If you added it up I spent hours searching for places a plane could have gone down. And in the end, as you can see the place where the plane is. It is literally the greenest, darkest part you can see.”

In another dramatic twist, the Aviation Safety Network also told the Daily Star Online that this latest sighting does not fit the profile of any crashes in the area. The missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 took off from Kuala Lumpar headed to Beijing on March 8, 2014, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew.

The aircraft is still classified as missing, although some debris has washed up on the island of Reunion off Madagascar, which investigators said was from MH370, but despite the long odds of the plane crashing into the Cambodian jungle, Mr Wilson still wants to search the area in case there were any errors in the previous analysis. He said: “They know the transponder was turned off for that flight, it could have gone anywhere it’s assumed it turned south. But just north from there is Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. The route fits as well. It got to just where Malaysia switches to Vietnamese airspace, they know the plane went left after that, but after that everything else is conjecture”

Sources: Mirror