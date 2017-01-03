Austria Would Utilize Chairmanship of OSCE to lift down Sanction from Russia

The new chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has said he seeks to improve relations with Russia, as there can be no “positive developments” on the continent with the current punitive approach.

Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said his country, Austria, will work to “gradually” ease sanctions imposed by the West against Russia in connection with Ukrainian crisis. Kurz assumed the OSCE leadership for 2017 from January 1.

“We need to build confidence in Europe again and move away from a system of punishment to a system of incentive,” Kurz said in an interview.

Since the outbreak of the crisis in Ukraine in 2014, a “bloc thinking” harking back to the Cold War has returned to Europe, Kurz said, adding “a trend reversal” in regard to Russia is required.“We should relax the sanctions gradually, for any positive developments to happen on the ground,” he told Der Spiegel, adding that he would use Austria’s new chairmanship in Europe as an opportunity to push for such changes.

Speaking to Austria’s Oe1 radio, the country’s top diplomat also said “a better relationship between the EU and Russia” would be among his top priorities as OSCE chairman. In December last year, EU extended economic sanctions against Russia for another six months, citing “not enough progress” in fulfilling the Minsk peace agreements to settle the Ukrainian crisis. Kurz now wants to put the issue high on his agenda. “We need to seek dialogue with Russia,” he told Germany’s Deutschlandfunk public radio, adding that he intends to travel to Moscow later in January. His visit is seen as the first concrete step of a reconciliation strategy with Russia.