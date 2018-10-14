At Least 16 People Killed In Suicide Attacks In Somalia

Two assassination blasts in Somali city Baidoa almost at the same time. 50 people are gravely injured.

In a double suicide attack on a popular restaurant and hotel, at least 16 people have been killed in the Somali city of Baidoa. Around 50 others were gravely injured, a police officer said on Saturday.

The assassins, who slammed almost at the same time, wore explosives vests. The Islamist terrorist organization Al-Shabaab accepted the responsibility of the committed blasts in a radio message of the attacks in Baidoa. The place is located about 200 kilometers west of the capital Mogadishu.

Sources: Die Presse