Ancient ‘Hunger Stones’ Resurfaced In European River

This summer’s drought in Central Europe, became the cause for boulders reappearance known as “Hunger Stones” in the Elbe River.

The river that begins in the Czech Republic then crosses Germany into the North Sea, dropped water levels to the point where the submerged stones resurfaced again on the river bed whose appearances in history used to warn people that hard times were coming.

Over a dozen of the hunger stones chosen to record low water levels, can now be seen in the near northern Czech town of Decin near the German border.

The oldest water mark visible dates to 1616. That stone is considered to be the oldest hydrological landmark in Central Europe, bears a chiseled inscription

in German that say: “when you see me, cry.”