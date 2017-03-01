Altered Travelling Orders To Introduce Soon In U.S.

It is expected that new travel orders will be introduced in United States of America in next few days, said by Vice President of U.S Mike Pence.

It was shared by several by the officials of White House that Trump’s administration is working on altering the previous travelling band on 7 majority Muslims majority country including Syria, Libya, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. But now it’s shared by official on anonymity that Trump’s administration is putting finishing touch on that altered executive order. It is highly expected that Iraq will be exempted from banned countries along with that green card holder will be excluded from new travelling ban order as well.

In first week office President Donald Trump, has signed executive order which impose ban on entrance of citizen of seven Muslim majority countries. Although, it was met with several judicial opposition and it was suspended by 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.