A Quarter Of The US Authorities Could Be Closed On Friday

Because the Democrats rejected the Trump proposal to settle the budget dispute, the probability for the so-called “shutdown” has grown.

In the US, a partial closure of the government has become more likely due to the budget dispute. Opposition Democrats on Tuesday rejected US President Donald Trump‘s call for alternative funding for the planned construction of the Wall on the Mexican border.

“That will not happen,” said Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi. Previously, Trump had signaled via his spokeswoman Sarah Sanders a submission in the budget dispute.

Without new budget law until Friday midnight there will be a decommissioning of about a quarter of the federal authorities, including the Department of Homeland Security and Justice. This budget emergency called “shutdown” could drag on into the new year.

Sources: Die Presse