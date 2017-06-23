10 days for Qatar to cut ties with Iran

Saudi Arabia and Allies demanded Qatar to cut all ties with Iran including closer of Turkish military base in Qatar, shut down Al-Jazeera, which is included in the total of 13 demands to fulfill within 10 days.

The Arab states have imposed the economic blockade on Qatar for its alleged ties with Iran as Arab countries are already in censuses on Iran’s hostile attitude on Arab territory as Iranian forces are engaged in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

Kuwait, which is serving as the mediator in these diplomatic crises of Arab States, delivered these 13 demands to stop the alleged relationship with Iran due to its support of Iranian militia in the region including the takedown of Al-Jazeera, closing the Turkish Military base in Qatar and paying a fine.

“We support the Kuwaiti mediation effort and look forward to this matter moving toward a resolution,” Qatar official statement on Wednesday on the second mission of Kuwait to restore peace in Arab.

Arab countries Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt cut off their relationship in this month due to its cooperation with Iran which is currently serving hostile play in Arab by sending its Military in Arab countries Iraq, Syria and Yemen.