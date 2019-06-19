Melbourne flyers – 10 marvellous money-saving travel tips

Are you itching for a break from Melbourne, but worried that you can’t afford it?

Fear not – these 10 terrific tips will help you have an inexpensive and incredible holiday.

Travel during low season

You should avoid going on holiday during the summer and school holidays as prices are at their peak. By travelling outside these times, you’ll save cash and avoid crowds, enabling you to pack more activities into your trip.

Be flexible

Flexibility is the key to saving money when going abroad. So if you’re open to different locations, you could choose one with cheaper flights, or if you’ve got your heart set on a specific hotspot, you can compare flight prices across a whole month on flight comparison site Skyscanner to find the best price.

Get annual travel insurance

If you’re planning several trips out of Melbourne this year, you should consider getting annual multi-trip travel insurance – it’ll work out much cheaper than buying single trip insurance each time.

Walk more

You can save yourself some dollars by walking as much as possible rather than forking out on public transport. By walking, you’ll also get to see more of your destination than you would on a train, bus or underground service and acclimatize yourself more quickly to your new surroundings.

Shop like a local

Avoid touristy outlets such as souvenir shops in favour of markets and non-high street stores –you’re more likely to find lower priced goods and might even be able to negotiate a better deal.

Stock up on apps

There’s a travel app out there for just about everything from itinerary planning to locating wi-fi hotspots – they’re often free too! If you’re after value for money on your next travel adventure you should install the TrabeePocket app which tracks your spending for you.

Eat in

You’ll save yourself a fair bit of cash by eating in and preparing your own tasty and nutritious meals, especially if you’re adept at batch cooking. Trying local cuisine at restaurants is fun, but eating out every night can be extremely expensive.

Go airport shopping

Melbourne Airport is home to big name brands like as Armani, Michael Kors and Hugo Boss. So rather than spending a fortune on holiday clothes outside the airport, why not indulge in some luxury tax-free airport purchases that’ll leave you looking super stylish?

Don’t buy travel size toiletries

Travel sized toiletries are overpriced – don’t buy them. You’re much better off purchasing full sized ones and pouring them into reusable travel sized bottles.

Pre-book parking

By booking your airport parking in advance, you’ll be able to bag yourself an excellent early-bird discount – you can pre-book Melbourne Airport parking on Looking4.com.

There are plenty of ways to save money when going on holiday. Follow these tips and budgeting for your next one will be a breeze.

