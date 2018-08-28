New iPad Pro Is Bigger Version Of iPhone X

The iPad doesn’t sell as many units as its little brother, the iPhone, but it’s still a core product for Apple, and tens of millions are sold every year.

It’s been over a year since Apple released new iPad Pros, in June 2017, so it’s about the right time for Apple to update its lineup.Apple did release a new low-cost iPad this past spring, but the iPad Pro line is where the company adds new features and cutting-edge technology.

There’s rumblings that Apple may release its new iPads this fall. The company usually announces new iPhones in September, and it sometimes holds a spillover event in October for other products it didn’t get to during the iPhone launch.

Here’s what we think we know about the new iPads Apple’s been working on:

Apple is expected to reduce the size of the bezels around the iPad, enabling more screen in the same-size tablet.

That means the current 10.5-inch iPad Pro could stay the same size but sport an 11-inch screen.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple’s largest tablet, is likely to shrink in overall dimensions instead of getting a bigger screen. Plus, both iPad Pros are likely to get faster processors too.

Apple is also likely to add its Face ID facial-recognition camera system — currently used on the iPhone X — to its iPad lineup.

One open question is whether the Face ID camera will cut into the screen, as the notch at the top of the iPhone X does.

But there’s plenty of space around the bezels, even if they’re smaller than before, to hide a Face ID camera.

The current 10.5-inch iPad Pro starts at $649, and the 12.9-inch model starts at $799. The update prices will probably be similar. There won’t be any updates to the iPad or the iPad Mini, according to Bloomberg.

New iPads aren’t the only thing Apple’s been working on — rumors have suggested a busy fall for the company, with new iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and potentially even a new MacBook Air being prepared for launch.

Sources: Bloomberg