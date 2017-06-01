Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 Has Launched

Huawei – the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has just added a new tablet to its MediaPad lineup. To expand its tablet series, the company introduced a Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 – an affordable tablet and slimmer as well, measuring at 7.1mm profile. The notable thing is that, the tablet has come with four Harmon Kardon speakers for better audio quality.

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 Features

The Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 comes with a 10.1 IPS display, which carries the support for 1920 × 1200 pixels resolution. As I mentioned above, it is slimmer as compared to the other MediaPad tablet, which launched previously. The tablet runs on the latest generation Android 7.0 Nougat operating system with company’s in-house EMUI 5.1.

To fuel the tablet, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa core processor and the tablet comes in three storage options; a 3GB of RAM plus 16GB of storage, 3GB RAM along with 32GB of internal storage, or 4GB of high speed RAM along with larger 64GB of built-in storage capacity.

As far as the photography is concerned, the tablet sports an 8 megapixel rear camera. On the front of the device, there is also an 8 megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and video calls.

Another notable feature is that the tablet comes with a larger 6,600mAh battery buried inside, which provides you enough juice. Other features included a fingerprint sensor houses in Home button on the device. The connectivity options include LTE Cat4, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging. The tablet will available in three color options, including Gold, Space Gray, and White.

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 Specs

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 Price

The company has not revealed pricing details and the availability of the Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 table yet. Whenever we will come to know we will update you.