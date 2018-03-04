The Nokia 8110 probably isn’t a phone that you’re going to buy, but it generated a ton of attention at the show. This slider-style phone is curved — yes, like a banana — and garnered fame as the phone they used in “The Matrix.” The new version uses 4G instead of old 3G networks and will only cost around $100. And yes, it comes pre-loaded with the Snake game.

Sony updated its flagship phone

The Sony ZX2 isn’t a giant leap from its predecessor, but it is a new flagship for the brand. It has some impressive stats, including an 18-megapixel camera, which is considerably higher than most other flagships, including the iPhone X. Sony has made good phones in the past, but the problem seems to be convincing people to buy them.

A bunch of phones had notches in their screens

This is all part of an effort to cut down on the amount of bezel that phones have around the screen itself. Personally, I hate this trend, but only time will tell if it endures or we can go back to a sane world where a little bit of bezel is OK if we don’t cut into the screen. There were even fewer headphone jacks