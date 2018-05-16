Google Adds New Gestures And Pairing Features To Pixel Buds

While they were initially a little underwhelming, Google’s Pixel Buds have gotten some new features lately, including Assistant-centric gestures like a touch and hold to start voice-command mode.

Just a few days ago, the company added a way to customize which apps send spoken notifications, too. Now, Google is adding two new tap gesture capabilities and easier pairing to its earbuds. The updates are rolling out today and should be out for all by early next week.

First up, you can triple-tap the right earbud to turn your Pixel Buds off or on, something Google says users have been requesting. Next, you can double tap to skip to the next track while playing music, a feature you’ll need to set up in your Pixel Buds’ settings in the Google Assistant app on your phone. You can still use a voice command to skip tracks, even with this new gesture enabled.

Finally, your Pixel Buds will switch sound sources much more graciously: simply select them from your Bluetooth menu of any device and they’ll drop the current connection and switch to the new one.