Extensive Cyber Attacked Confirmed By OSCE

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, an international election and war monitor, said Wednesday it had become the latest global institution to suffer a “major” cyber attack. The Vienna-based OSCE has its origins in the Cold War but after 1991 it expanded and now has 57 member states including the United States, Russia and Ukraine.

It currently has 700 monitors focused on the conflict in eastern Ukraine and is also active in observing elections and tracking media freedom. OSCE spokeswoman Mersiha Causevic Podzic shared in an email that it “became aware of a major information security incident” in early November.

The attack “compromised the confidentiality” of the organizations IT network and put “its integrity at risk”, although it was still able to operate, she said. According to French daily Le Monde, which first reported the incident, a Western intelligence agency believes that Russian hackers group APT28 was behind the attack. This group, also known as Pawn Storm, Sofacy and Fancy Bears, is believed to be behind other high-profile cyber attacks and to be linked to Russia’s security services.

The OSCE said “the way in which the attacker accessed the OSCE was identified, as have some of the external communication destinations”. France’s ambassador to the OSCE played down the dangers from the attack, saying officials in Vienna long seen as a hotbed of espionage are trained to be aware to the risks. “Diplomats at the OSCE are warned that attempted spying, in whatever form, are part and parcel of this organization,” said Veronique Roger-Lacan