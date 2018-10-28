Leicester City Owner’s Helicopter Crash Near Stadium

The helicopter of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed outside the club stadium.

The helicopters of the owner of Leicester City, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has crashed outside the club stadium. The report was made by English media. Srivaddhanaprabha was picked up by his helicopter after each Leicester home game.

It is unclear whether the Thai owner was also in a helicopter. It was reported that both he and coach Claude Puel might be among the victims. According to media reports, sports director John Rudkin and club vice president Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, son of the owner, were not on board the helicopter.

According to Sky Sports News, the helicopter of Srivaddhanaprabha had, as usual, withdrawn from the field shortly after the end of the game. According to eyewitness reports, he was out of control shortly after and crashed in the parking lot in front of the King Power Stadium. Amateur recordings showed a veritable Flammeninferno, according to the BBC, the fire must have been extinguished by now. Nothing is known about the fate of the crew.

The team had recently brought a 1-1 draw with Marko Arnautovic’s team, West Ham United. We are cooperating with the Leicestershire police and emergency services to deal with the serious incident near King Power Stadium. The club will give a more comprehensive statement as soon as further information is secured.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is one of the ten richest Thai people with estimated assets of around 3.5 billion US dollars. The entrepreneur had taken over the club in 2010 – then still in the second-rate championship – after a three-year commitment is still standing as a sponsor. Since February 2011 he was chairman of the club. In the 2015/16 season, the club sensational won the Premier League, currently, they are ranked 12th in the table.

Sources: Associated Press