JuveLazio Game: Ronaldo Still Unable To Make Any Goals

The 2-0 over the still pointless Lazio Rome brought Master Juventus to their second victory in JuveLazio match in this season. Napoli turned the game against AC Milan.

Turin’s champion Juventus remains impeccable in the Italian football series-A. The home 2-0 (1-0) over the still pointless Lazio Rome brought Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus to the second victory in JuveLazio match. Although the Portuguese superstar delivered an involuntary assist and was not able to make any goals in his match in JuveLazio, he still has to wait for his first goal in his new team.

The lead was scored by Bosnian Miralem Pjanic (30′). The closing point was set by Mario Mandzukic (75′), after Ronaldo stumbled on a Stanglpass deflected by Lazio goalie Thomas Strakosha and hung up for the Croat. The Kosovan ex-Salzburg Valon Berisha was missing in Lazio because of being injured.

Napoli wins 0-2 against Milan thanks to a brace from Piotr Zielinski (53., 67.), SSC Napoli beat AC Milan 3-2. Italy’s runners-up lost 2-0 at home to Giacomo Bonaventura (15th) and Davide, Calabria (49th) before Poland’s team kicked twice. Dries Mertens (80th) finally got the second win of the season Napoli.

