Huddersfield Town’s pre-season training camp in Austria Announced

U.K football club Huddersfield Town have announced their two pre-session friendly matches while camped in Austria before Premier League Season.

David Wagner’s group Huddersfield Town will confront Italian Serie A side Torino FC and Bundesliga II champions VfB Stuttgart within its training camp in Austria from July 29 to August 5.

These battles will be on the ground of Stuttgart in Schwaz, which is 50 minutes drive of the team’s training base in Kirchberg and the local kick-off time is 1pm to 6pm Tuesday August 1.

Ticket prices for these games will be confirmed by the club later