Brignone Leads After The First RTL Round In Sölden

The open winter Alpine ski World Cup for women in Sölden. The first run takes place on a shortened route.

With start number one is the Italian Federica Brignone in difficult conditions in the giant slalom in Soelden to the intermediate guide raced. After 30 runners, the Italian was 0.24 seconds ahead of RTL defending champion Viktoria Rebensburg and French Tessa Worley (+0.40). Overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin finished fourth, 0.60 seconds back, after a bad first run.

The Austrian, Stephanie Brunner finished sixth, just under a second behind. Anna Veith and Bernadette Schild also secured a place for the top tens in 16th and 17th. The race did not go according to plan for Katharina Liensberger (21st), Ricarda Haaser (23rd) and Eva-Maria Brem (23rd), who was already well over three seconds behind and had to shiver for the second round.

Source: Kurier.at