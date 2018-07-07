Belgium Beat Brazil To Reach Semi-Final

Belgium produced a brilliant performance to knock five-time winners Brazil out of the World Cup and reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1986.

Roberto Martinez’s side turned on the style in Kazan to clock up their fifth straight win of the tournament and ensure the semi-finals will be contested by four European sides for the first time since 2006.

Brazil had conceded just one goal in their past four games in Russia but were behind early when Nacer Chadli’s corner struck Fernandinho’s arm and flew into the net, the 10th own goal of this World Cup.

Fernandinho’s Manchester City team-mate Kevin de Bruyne doubled Belgium’s lead with a sublime arrowed finish from 20 yards after Romelu Lukaku’s powerful run.

In an entertaining and open game, Brazil hit the post when the match was goalless – Thiago Silva missing in front of a gaping net after Neymar’s corner – before substitute Renato Augusto gave Brazil hope with a headed goal after Philippe Coutinho’s delicious pass.

Golden generation finally comes of age

There were scenes of jubilation where Belgium’s fans were gathered after the match at the Kazan Arena.

Chadli posed for selfies and handed his shirt to a fan as Martinez’s team stayed out on the pitch to soak up the atmosphere long after the final whistle.

There is a steely determination about this Belgium side that they did not have four years ago when they narrowly lost a quarter-final to Argentina.

Eight of the starting 11 against Brazil also started that game in Brasilia in 2014 but this time there was no hard luck story as the Red Devils ruthlessly dispatched the most successful country in World Cup history.

Energy and belief is coursing through a Belgium team packed with Premier League winners, and many are starting to seriously ask whether this squad full of thirtysomethings is finally about to deliver.

If there was a touch of fortune about the first goal as the ball flew off Fernandinho’s arm and into the net, the second was beautifully crafted.

Lukaku has scored four times at this tournament but his run which led to De Bruyne making it 2-0 was a sight to behold, the striker receiving the ball inside his own half before turning and embarking on a superb run.

On a glorious night in Belgium football history, there was one negative as defender Thomas Meunier picked up another booking and will be suspended against France.