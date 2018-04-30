Barca Wrap Up La Liga Title With Messi Hat-Trick

Barcelona wrapped up the league title in Ernesto Valverde’s first season as manager with a Lionel Messi-inspired victory over Deportivo La Coruna.

Messi scored a hat-trick at the Riazor to give Barca an unassailable lead at the top of the table.

Barcelona had led 2-0 with goals from Philippe Coutinho and Messi but Depor fought back to 2-2 with strikes from Lucas Perez and Emre Colak.

Messi then struck twice in the final 10 minutes to seal the win.

This is the 25th time Barcelona have won La Liga – eight behind the 33 won by rivals Real Madrid. They are only four games from an unbeaten La Liga season.

More magic from Messi downs Depor

Coutinho had put Barca ahead with a curling effort and Messi doubled the lead when he volleyed in at the back post following a sublime cross from Luis Suarez – who assisted all of Messi’s goals.

Depor refused to give up though, and Arsenal loanee Perez pulled a goal back with a first-time shot before Colak swept past Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen following a fine team move.

Argentina international Messi ensured the title was won with a flourish as he notched his 46th hat-trick for club and country.

The 30-year-old produced two composed finishes from close range to secure the victory and ensure Depor’s relegation.

Messi might be sad to see them go having scored 13 goals at the Riazor, his favourite ground alongside Real Madrid’s Bernaebu.

The match was the first since midfielder Andres Iniesta announced his decision to leave the Catalan club at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old began the match on the bench after being named among Barcelona’s substitutes by Valverde.

Iniesta’s arrival on the pitch in the 87th minute was greeted by a standing ovation from both sets of fans.

Next Sunday will be his final chance to play in El Clasico when Real Madrid visit the Nou Camp.

After that there is a home game against Villarreal and a trip to Levante before the curtain is brought down on his Barca career with Real Sociedad the visitors to the Nou Camp on 20 May.