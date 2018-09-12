Austria Loses 1-0 To Bosnia-Herzegovina In National League

Austria’s national football team has recorded a classic false start in the Nations League in the first competitive match under team principal Franco Foda.

Austria’s national football team lost their first game in the Nations League in Bosnia-Herzegovina 0: 1, the only goal scored striker Edin Dzeko. Thus, the ÖFB team is in the home game against Northern Ireland on 12 October already under pressure for sucsession, we want to join the group victory. The Bosnians hold up after two games at the point maximum.

After six victories in seven tests under team principal Franco Foda had prevailed before the first competitive match under the leadership of the German legitimate confidence in red and white camp. From the lineup in Zenica, the 52-year-old made a secret move in advance, not even the players knew about their roles. Just like Sweden, the trio of players Stefan Ilsanker, Sebastian Prödl and Martin Hinteregger formed the already proven triple-line in defense just a few days before. Instead of Alessandro Schöpf and Guido Burgstaller, Valentino Lazaro and Michael Gregoritsch got their trust.

The Austrians started engaging, played with a very strong train to the gate and nourished the hope of success in the foreign. Peter Zulj (12th) and Marko Arnautovic (14th) found the first good chances, the ÖFB-Eleven dictated the action, appeared like a home team. Bosnia-Herzegovina only awoke after 25 minutes, also because Austria suddenly missed speed and precision. After a corner of Juventus-Legionary Pjanic center-back Sunjic was deserted in the penalty area, he slipped by the great luck of the Foda-Elf by the ball (27). In the Austrian backcountry a little nervousness arrived, also the 10.000 fans in the stadium Bilino Polje made themselves noticed with some delay for the first time.

In the 40th minute Ilsanker, who had already noticed by carelessness, lost a duel against Duljevic. Dzeko could not use the cross from a few meters, but in nine out of ten cases the Roma superstar scores from such an opportunity. Also at the beginning of the second half, the Bosnians had advantages on a cross made ÖFB goalkeeper Heinz Lindner, although unchallenged, poor figure. He could have caught the ball, and even had to, but only stared at his goal in the danger zone – again luck for the Austrians.

A long-range shot by Lazaro (66 ‘) was more desperate than a sign of life, more dangerous remained the team of Robert Prosinečki, who ultimately deserved the lead in the 78th minute. After a ball loss by captain Arnautovic left Prödl Dzeko too much space, his second top chance that night, the national hero used to 1: 0. Joker Schaub missed the chance for the late equalizer (91 ‘), he would not have earned. Rather the 2-0 of the Bosnians, the Lazaro prevented just before the final whistle (95th).

Sources: Die Presse