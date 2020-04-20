Scroll to Top
Monday 20th April 2020
shooting rampage in Canada
World News

16 killed in shooting rampage, deadliest in Canadian history

- April 20, 2020

BP oil drilled deeper
Business

10 years after BP spill: Oil drilled deeper; rules relaxed

Austria News
Mellach plant

Austria shuts down last coal-fired power plant

- April 19, 2020

Austria has shut down its last coal-fired power plant as part of a plan to end the use of fossil fuels for energy production by 2030. Utility company Verbund said the plant in the southeastern...

virus measures in vienna

Austrian, Czech officials plan to ease some virus measures

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz

Austria Fails To Win Over Neighbours For Nuclear Phase-Out

Austrian Airlines

Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines Cancel All Iran Flights

Europe News
Costa Deliziosa

French authorities stop a cruise ship from disembarking passengers before reaching Italy

- April 19, 2020

French authorities have barred a cruise ship that’s been at sea since early January from disembarking more than 1,000 passengers before its final destination...

children from Greek refugee camps

47 children from Greek refugee camps arrive in Germany

- April 18, 2020

A group of 47 unaccompanied children evacuated from refugee camps in Greece landed in Germany on Saturday, German officials said. The Interior Ministry...

French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle

France finds more than 1,000 virus cases on aircraft carrier

- April 18, 2020

The French navy is investigating how the coronavirus infected more than 1,000 sailors aboard the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, amid growing pressure...

World News
economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic

13 countries unite to reduce economic impact of coronavirus pandemic

- April 19, 2020
china usa flags

China urges U.S. to stop politicizing COVID-19 pandemic

- April 18, 2020
Business
Technology
Huawei

Huawei Says Latest Us Ban Based On ‘Innuendo’

- November 24, 2019

US telecommunications regulators have declared Huawei and ZTE national security threats in the latest...

Apple Removes Vaping Apps

Apple Removes Vaping Apps From App Store

- November 16, 2019

Apple is removing all vaping apps from its online store. It said it had taken the decision because of...

Life & Style
actress poses in the medieval Frankenstein Castle

Germans celebrating spooky Halloween at Frankenstein Castle

- October 29, 2019
distruction of nature

UN Warns: Mankind To Be Blamed For Nature Disappearance

Angelina Julie

Angelina Julie Is To Date Hollywood-Beau

Travel
Belvedere Complex

Top 7 Tourist Attractions in Vienna, Austria

- December 26, 2019

Vienna is one of those cities that have given this world a lot of things but have always stayed back. You are all set to go there but you do not know what...

Vienna Culture

Vienna – Everything you need to know about the city

- October 29, 2019

Vienna is Austria’s capital city and also one of its nine states. It lies on the east side of the country on the Danube River. It is the largest...

money-saving travel tips

Melbourne flyers – 10 marvellous money-saving travel tips

- June 19, 2019

Are you itching for a break from Melbourne, but worried that you can’t afford it? Fear not – these 10 terrific tips will help you have an inexpensive...

Sports
Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium

Spain set to finish soccer season without fans in stadiums

- April 18, 2020
sports

List of sports events affected by the coronavirus pandemic

- April 18, 2020
Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant: Basketball Legend Dies In Helicopter Crash

- January 27, 2020
Healthcare
COVID-19 cases exceed 1.34 million

Global confirmed COVID-19 cases exceed 1.34 million

- April 7, 2020
hydroxychloroquine

What to know about malaria drug and coronavirus treatment

- April 7, 2020
coronavirus and economy

Government Leaders’ Actions on Covid 19 Outbreak Can Make or Break Their Countries’ Economy

- March 26, 2020