The Cranberries Singers Death Investigation

The song “Zombie” had made her famous worldwide, in January, the Irish singer Dolores O’Riordan had died.The cause of death is finally known now.

The singer of the Irish rock band The Cranberries, Dolores O’Riordan, died in January “suddenly” at the age of 46 earlier this year. As a coroner now announced, it is an accidental death by drowning after alcohol poisoning. O’Riordan had been found in the bathtub of a hotel in London.

O’Riordan became famous as a Cranberries front-woman with her West Irish accent and passionately sung lyrics. She joined the band in 1990 as a singer. After the success of the debut album in 1993, The Cranberries expanded their success in 1994: The second album “No Need to Argue” came out in Germany, France and Australia in first place and in the US in sixth place.

The best single track “Zombie” became a hit throughout Europe and 40 million copies of the album were sold worldwide.

Sources: Die Presse