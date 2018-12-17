“Miss Universe 2018” Comes From The Philippines

24-year-old Catriona Gray has been crowned the new title-holder in the Bangkok final on Monday.

The Philippine Catriona Gray has been voted the most beautiful woman in the world. The 24-year- old won the final in the “Miss Universe” competition in Bangkok on Monday. Her first deputy was Tamaryn Green (24) from South Africa, third place went to 19-year-old Sthefany Gutierrez from Venezuela. Gray replaces South African Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who won the 2017 title in Las Vegas.

In a several-hour final, ten national beauty queens from Africa, Asia and America were present. They wore bathing suits and nightshirts designed by the Thai princess Sirivannavari Nariratana. The musical accompaniment was provided among others by US singer and Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo. Drummers in traditional Thai costumes set the rhythm, and women in golden outfit presented Thai dances.

The winner is a singer, model and showmaster. She also teaches children in the slums of Manila. She learned to be grateful and see the beauty in it, she said when asked about the most important lesson in her life.

Since 1952, the winners of the Miss elections from dozens of countries have been competing for the title of “Miss Universe”. For the first time, this year was a trans woman, “Miss Spain”. Angela Ponce, 27, from Seville, born as a boy, had undergone several sex-changing operations. Although she retired in the semifinals (last 20), but was greeted with applause when she came back later on the stage. She said she would use her title as “Miss Spain” to help children who doubted their gender identity.

It was the third time that “Miss Universe” was crowned in Bangkok. A total of 94 applicants took part. Nobody made it into the top ten from Europe.

Sources: Die Presse