Grammys: Hip Hop Artists Make History

After years of male dominance, the music awards finally bring women to the train.

When Michelle Obama takes the stage as a surprise guest – about three minutes after the beginning of the Grammy Awards – the matter is already clear: This gala for the world’s most important music award is dedicated to women. The celebration stands for women who assert themselves in the male-dominated music industry.

It was a long way to go, and the goal is far from over: from 2013 to 2018, 91 percent of the Grammy’s nominees were male, the University of Southern California found. Especially behind the scenes there is inequality: The nominated producers, sound engineers and songwriters are mostly men. A new Initiative of the Recording Academy should help to promote more women here.

On Sunday, the sheet seems to have finally turned. Two of the four main prizes go to women. Kacey Musgraves wins “Golden Hour” trophy for Best Album, Dua Lipa Best New Artist. Cardi B wins with “Invasion of Privacy” as the first female solo artist to Grammy for Best Rap Album, HER wins the first two Grammys of her career.

The socially critical piece “This Is America” ​​by Childish Gambino was awarded Best Song of the Year. This is the first hip-hop song ever to clear the Grammy in this category.

Country singer Kacey Musgraves has won the Grammy for Best Album of the Year. The 30-year-old prevailed at the awards ceremony on Sunday night (local time) in Los Angeles with her work “Golden Hour” against competitors such as the rapper Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B.

The British singer Dua Lipa (“New Rules”) has won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist of the Year. At the gala on Sunday in Los Angeles, the 23-year-old prevailed among other things, the sibling duo Chloe x Halle and country musician Luke Combs.

Ariana Grande may have been surprisingly absent from this year’s Grammy Awards – but she presented her gown for the gala to fans. On Instagram, the 25-year-old posted several photos in parallel to the gala, showing her in a silver dress and jewelery.

“If (fashion designer) Zac Posen makes you a dress, it does not matter if you sing or not,” Grande wrote.