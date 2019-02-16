Cult Beauty Brand From The USA Moves To Austria

More and more international companies are entering the domestic cosmetics market.

Who flies on holiday in the US must expect to be asked by beauty-savvy friends for one or two souvenirs from the perfume chain Sephora. One of the brands not yet available in Austria was IT Cosmetics. In 2016, this was bought by L’Oréal – and is now also available in the country at Douglas.

IT Cosmetics is especially famous for its CC Cream, which itself covers strong redness and impurities. The formula combines five products in one: serum, moisturizer, concealer, foundation and sunscreen. Founder Jamie Kern Lima developed the product in collaboration with plastic surgeons and dermatologists after she got tired of rosacea and could not find anything suitable for her job as a TV news presenter.

In 2010, she launched the first products and is now one of the “50 Most Powerful Women in Beauty” according to the industry platform Women’s Wear Daily. Forbes Magazine has even included Lima 2017 in the “Most Successful Self-Made Women” list.