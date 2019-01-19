British To Experience Santiago Ribeiro’s Art In Surrealist Art Exhibition

The Portuguese artist Santiago Ribeiro’s art will be for the first time for show in British. Santiago is also the well known promoter and creator of the Surrealist Art Exhibition which is the biggest in the world of 21st century, the International Surrealism Now.

Europe’s largest independent Art & Design Fair which is being held in London at chelsea town hall on 23-24 February and Kensington town hall on 16-17 February where more than 200 creative entrepreneurs from around the globe are to showcase over 7000 products which include sculptures, painting, textile products, jewelry and crafts at wholesale studio price.

The 13th edition of the International Surrealism Now exhibition 2019 will take place in the city of Marinha Grande in Portugal which at the moment has the participation of 120 artists from 50 countries in the five continents.

Santiago Ribeiro

Santiago Ribeiro is a professional painter for 35 years now and has been painting master pieces since. In the time Ribeiro gained the recognition of the world as a painter, which led for his work to be featured in the museums and galleries across the world. Ribeiro’s work has also been published on the giant screen of Times Squires in Manhattan.

Currently Ribeiro is the organizer of the 2018 International Surrealism Now Exhibition which is being held in Coimbra in Portugal. It was founded in 2010 by Ribeiro which has grown to the largest surrealist arts festival in around the globe. The event of this year will take place from November 17th to till January 2019, visitors and artists from all over the world will participate in the event in Coimbra.