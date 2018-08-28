The Goldberg’s Actor Died Of Drug Overdose

The 20 year old star who played Ari Caldwell of ABC’s The Goldbergs from 2013 to 2015, died of drug overdose which was confirmed by County Officer Coroner that the cause of death was “acute heroin and cocaine toxicity” and the mode was “deemed an accident”

By the time assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter got to him “he was found unresponsive.”

After the death of Odell, his family released a statement on twitter.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday,” the statement read. “He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward.”

“Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making anymore statements.”

Odell’s career included small roles on Private Practice, Modern Family, iCarly and Arrested Development. He was also a singer-songwriter who contributed several original songs to the soundtrack for the 2018 movie Forever My Girl.

Sources: Fox News