Plant Material Could Extend Life

Researchers at the University of Graz have discovered a substance that stimulates cell purification.

Who eats less and fasting, has chances for a longer life, is a theory. The reason: The cell cleaning is stimulated by it. It would be nice if this process, called autophagy, could be stimulated with certain active ingredients even without asceticism.

200 different candidates have now been tested by researchers at the University of Graz for their ability to slow cell aging. And apparently have found in a substance: 4,4′-Dimethoxychalcone, short DMC. “The work demonstrates the potential of DMC as a pharmacological agent against aging and age-related diseases,” states the study, published in Nature Communications magazine.

DMC is one of the natural polyphenols known for their antioxidant properties. They are found in tea, red wine and cocoa, fruits or vegetables. The researchers were able to demonstrate DMC in a traditional Asian medicinal plant, Ashitaba. “The substance DMC induces in various organisms, from yeast to worms and flies to human cell, the health-promoting cell cleaning effect,” say the study’s leading authors (Didac Carmona-Gutierrez, Andreas Zimmermann and Frank Madeo of the Institute of Molecular Biosciences Graz). They also found that DMC reduced heart tissue damage in mammals.

The same research group led by Frank Madeo discovered a substance that promotes autophagy ten years ago: spermidine. It is found in wheat germ, mushrooms or ripened cheese, and it has a protective effect on the heart and brain.

In many places, researchers have been looking for fountain of youth. They found what they were looking for in a soil bacterium from the Easter Island, rapamycin. It helps prolong life by blocking an enzyme. It was tested in 2009 on mice. The life of the males increased by 28, that of the females by 38 percent. However, the mice got diabetes from it. Even in humans, rapamycin has serious side effects, it weakens the immune system.

The belief in the rejuvenating effect of the blood of younger creatures is thousands of years old. It seemed to be confirmed at the end of the twentieth century, when two experimental mice were sutured together, sharing a common bloodstream – the older mouse organism rejuvenated. But also the spraying of blood plasma of younger mice had a similar effect.

Another research approach is genetic: one tries to manipulate so-called sirtuins. These are genes that are active mainly in the mitochondria. These in turn contain harmful free radicals. And the “sirt genes” help defuse them.