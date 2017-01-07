Bird Flu – Interception

Austrian Health authorities ordered on Thursday poultry farmers to keep all birds inside starting next week in an attempt to restrict the spread of bird flu.

Neighboring countries are seeing the contagion spreading, carried by wild birds which mix with poultry who are outside.Some individual farms next to Lake Constance near the borders with Switzerland and Germany had already been instructed to keep poultry indoors, disinfect equipment more rigorously and avoid using open pools of water.

Now that Slovakia and Czech Republic are seeing cases, it’s likely that the protection zones will be extended to cover the whole of the country, according to a spokesman from the Health Ministry.In November, a turkey in Vorarlberg tested positive for one of the more virulent forms of bird flu.