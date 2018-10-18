Suspect Of Viktoria Marinova’s Murder Case Extradited From Germany

Germany has extradited the suspect of Bulgarian television journalist Viktoria Marinova’s murder to Bulgaria, which was confirmed on Wednesday by an Interior Ministry official.

Bulgarian Severin Krasimirov is to be charged in person with the rape and murder of 30-year-old Marinova, whose body was found in a park in her Danube hometown of Ruse on 6th of October. Police said she was beaten, raped and died of suffocation.

Prosecutors said that Marinova’s death was not related to her work and pointed to a random sexual crime although all the possibilities are still being investigated.

Krasimirov, suspect of Victoria Marinova’s murder was arrested in Germany last week where he admitted partial guilt to a German court.

“German authorities have handed over the 21-year-old citizen of Ruse,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

This was confirmed by a German prosecutor that Krasimirov has been extradited by a flight from Frankfurt.

Sources: Reuters