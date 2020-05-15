Slovenia first European country to proclaim end to coronavirus epidemic

Slovenia has become the first European country to proclaim an end to the coronavirus epidemic at home.

The European Union state’s government said Friday the COVID-19 spread is under control and there is no longer a need for extraordinary health measures.

The government says EU residents are free to cross into Slovenia from Austria, Italy and Hungary at predetermined checkpoints, while most non-EU nationals will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine in what is a major step for the small Alpine country as it accelerates the easing of restrictions.

The first coronavirus case in Slovenia was recorded on March 4, a returnee from neighboring Italy. The nationwide epidemic was proclaimed on March 12.

By May 13, there were 1,467 confirmed cases and 103 deaths in Slovenia.