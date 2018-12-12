Reactions To Terror: “Strasbourg Is A Symbol Of Peace”

Dead and injured in shootout on Christmas market: At least three people were killed on Tuesday evening in Strasbourg, Heads of government and politicians express condolences via Twitter.

In a suspected terrorist attack on a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg, on Tuesday night at least three people were killed and twelve others were injured. The perpetrator is said to have been shot while escorted by security agencies. The search is under way.

At night, politicians expressed their sympathy internationally via Twitter.

France’s head of state Emmanuel Macron promised the victims of the attack the solidarity of France. “Solidarity of the entire nation with Strasburg, our victims and their families,” Macron wrote in the short message service Twitter.

In his tweet, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker took up the symbolic significance of Strasbourg. “My thoughts are with the victims of the Strasbourg shootings, which I strongly condemn Strasbourg is a symbol of European peace and democracy Values ​​that we will always defend The Commission stands next to France.”

Antonio Tajani, President of the European Parliament, said after the shootout: “I express my regret for the victims of the Strasbourg attacks,this Parliament will not be intimidated by terrorist or criminal attacks, let us continue, we will continue with freedom and democracy work and react strengthened against terrorist violence.”

Even Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz expressed his condolences via Twitter. “My thoughts are with the victims of today’s shootout in Strasbourg, which I strongly condemn, we will not be intimidated, we will always defend our European values ​​and our European way of life.”

Even Austria’s Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has the families and friends of the victims “deep condolences expressed”. In a Twitter message, he declared his solidarity with the people of France and spoke for “a united Europe with the deep-rooted values ​​of equality,

openness, the rule of law and humanity”.

A particularly impressive account of the incidents in Strasbourg provided ORF correspondent Peter Fritz, who was at the time of the attack near the Christmas market and heard the shots. He explained how he and other witnesses tried to provide the injured with first aid.

