Mega Demonstration In London For Second Brexit Referendum

More than 650,000 people came to London, according to organizers, in order to prevent the EU’s exit.

More than 670,000 people have participated in an anti-Brexit demonstration in London, according to the organizers. That would be the biggest demonstration in the UK in 15 years. Originally, the “People’s Vote” campaign was based on just over 100,000 people. The demonstrators from all parts of Britain demanded on Saturday the United Kingdom and Gibraltar European Union membership referendum.

The EU supporters marched in bright sunshine through the center of the British capital to the parliament. They waved the blue and gold European flag and held signs with inscriptions like “shit on the Brexit” or “Brexit is crap” in the air. It’s time for a turnaround – “Time for an EU turn”.

In their opinion, British citizens should be allowed to vote on a final agreement on leaving the EU. That would be the biggest demonstration in the UK in 15 years.

Many demonstrators made long journeys, such as from the more than 1000 kilometers distant Orkney Islands off the north coast of Scotland. In the protest march in high sunshine also participated EU-friendly members of the ruling Conservatives and London’s mayor Sadiq Khan of the Labor Party.

The protesters moved from London’s Hyde Park towards Parliament. The rally took place under the title “People’s Vote March” – ie “March of the People’s Vote”. The slogan refers to the required second referendum.

Demonstrators justified the demand so that citizens in the ultimately successful first United Kingdom and Gibraltar European Union membership referendum had been two years ago misled about the consequences. “The citizens have been misled in several ways,” said demonstrator Peter Hancock. The Brexit would look in reality different than many voters would have hoped.

In a referendum in 2016, the British spoke out in favor of their country leaving the European Union. The withdrawal is to be completed by the end of March 2019.

The negotiations between London and Brussels have stalled. Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure from several sides, including in her own party.

This increases the likelihood that London will dissolve without an agreement from the international community. This would have consequences for all areas of life and likely to lead to economic losses. Many companies are already taking precautions. Recently, in the UK, the voices calling for a new referendum increased.

Sources: Die Presse