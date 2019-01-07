Hacker Attack In Germany: Apartment Of A 19-Year-Old Searched

Man in Heilbronn apparently interviewed as a witness. Politicians and celebrities affected by data theft.

After the large-scale hacker attack on data of politicians and celebrities in Germany, investigators have searched for ARD information the apartment of a man in Heilbronn. The 19-year-old works in the IT sector and is currently being prosecuted in the proceedings, reported the ARD political magazine Kontraste and the rbb-Inforadio on Monday. The young man confirmed the raid loud “contrasts”. He was “questioned for several hours,” he said.

Officials of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) had reportedly searched the living quarters and household waste of the man and seized technical equipment on Sunday morning. The 19-year-old was said to be in contact with the hacker responsible for the data theft.

The theft of personal data of hundreds of German politicians and celebrities, including numerous mobile phone numbers, and their publication on the Internet had become public on Friday. Links to the records were distributed via a now-blocked account in the short message service Twitter.

Sources: Kurier.at