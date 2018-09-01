Geert Wilders Calls Off The Cartoon Contest

The far-right opposition politician Geert Wilders said Thursday he canceled the cartoon contest following death threats and concerns other people could be put at risk.

Thousands of Pakistan’s Islamists have called off their rally after reaching near Islamabad following the cancellation of a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest by a Dutch anti-Muslim lawmaker.

The decision prompted Khadim Hussain Rizvi, a Pakistani cleric, to end his march on Friday. It began Wednesday from the eastern city of Lahore.

Rizvi had planned to stage a sit-in to force the Pakistani government to sever diplomatic ties with the Netherlands over the contest.

Physical depictions of the prophet are forbidden in Islam and deeply offensive to Muslims.

He believes that “as we respect other people and religions, other should do the same.”

Sources: Associated Press