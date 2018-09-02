German Refinery Fire, Eight Hurt And Nearby Cities Evacuated

Explosion in southern Germany‘s refinery, strong fire eruption resulting in 8 people injured and forcing authorities to evacuate almost 2,000 local residents, said police.

At around 5:30 am (03:30 GMT) the explosion took place in a site near the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt run by Bayernoil group.

Police told in a statement that 3 of the victims suffered “medium or serious injuries”.

As precaution measures around 1,800 residents of nearby towns Vohburg and Irsching were evacuated.

“The work to extinguish the flames is continuing,” the police said. Around 200 firefighters were at the scene.

Emergency services appealed to residents within a 20-kilometer (12-mile) radius to “keep their doors and windows closed because of the smoke.”

Sources: AFP