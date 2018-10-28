5.8 Earthquake Shakes Romania, Ukraine, And Some Other Places

According to Romanian authorities, an earthquake of 5.8 magnitudes rattled the central and eastern Romania which was also felt in Moldova, Ukraine, and Bulgaria. There are no reports of damage so yet.

The National Earth Physics Institute says the temblor, which lasted for several seconds, occurred at 3:38 a.m. Sunday in the eastern quake-prone region of Vrancea at a depth of 150 kilometers (94 miles).

According to Institute of National Earth Physics the temblor, which lasted for several seconds, occurred at 3:38 a.m on Sunday in the eastern region of Vrancea at the depth of 94 miles (150 kilometers).

The quake woke residents in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, and few other places.

Sources: Associated Press