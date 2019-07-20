Greek Earthquake: Buildings Collapse As Powerful Tremor Shakes Athens

A strong earthquake has shaken the Greek capital of Athens, knocking out phone networks and power in parts of the city.

The 5.1 magnitude earthquake had an epicentre about 22km (14 miles) north-west of Athens.

Athenians ran out into the streets as the city shook for 15 seconds.

There were no reports of serious injuries, but several aftershocks have been felt and two buildings have collapsed.

The strongest aftershock had a magnitude of 4.3, almost an hour after the initial quake hit at 14:13 (11:13 GMT). Seismologists warn there could be more.

The earthquake was felt particularly strongly in the centre of Ath